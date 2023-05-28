The Mekies affair

For over a month the story relating to Laurent Mekies is holding court at Ferrari, with the current sporting director announced last April 26 as future Alpha Tauri team principal. The problem is, however, that the French manager has an existing contract with the Prancing Horse, which seems to be rather reluctant to give him the green light to move to the minor Red Bull team. This generated the strange situation of a Mekies still at the Ferrari wall, despite his imminent farewell to Maranello.

The Sports Courier in its Sunday edition revealed behind-the-scenes ins and outs, with President John Elkann that on Saturday morning he would “had a one-on-one conversation with Christian Horner”, precisely with regard to the ‘affaire Mekies’. For the journalist Fulvio Solms, Ferrari would have “taken badly” it “institutional rudeness” of the announcement given to the media, so much so that he did not want to release the Frenchman from the contractual bond in advance.

The sporting director of the Red would have a contract “until the end of 2024” and would still be present at the Ferrari wall “in order not to run into a contractual breach“. The tug of war between the parties is evident, with Red Bull allegedly reciprocating by putting on “sideways to the passage of some of his engineers in Maranello“.

Mekies spoke on Saturday morning in the traditional press conference dedicated to team members, not hiding behind the no comment on questions relating to his future: “I’m dressed in red and accordingly I am 100% committed to Ferrari and to representing Ferrari. The reason why the parties are still arguing is that people probably needed a little more time to talk to each other, and that’s what they’re doing now. I’m confident that this can allow a solution that all parties agree on. I won’t give any more details, but when you arrive at a track with a certain jersey, you only think about that team and that race weekend. This is the way we have decided to go forward for the moment”.