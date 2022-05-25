For the first time in this 2022 Charles Leclerc will be on the track as pursuer by Max Verstappen, who, against all odds, after finding himself at -46 points behind his peer after the Australian Grand Prix in three races, recovered from the gap to the point of finding himself with six points of margin on the eve of the ‘home’ race at Monaco, where he won for the first time in his career last year.

For his part, Leclerc has yet to see the checkered flag in the Principality, where he has always offered exciting performances without ever crossing the finish line. In Barcelona, ​​the Ferrari F1-75 recorded a significant leap in quality in terms of performance thanks to the aupdates introduced on the 2022 single-seater which has improved in all areas, not only in aerodynamic efficiency and therefore in top speed. Even in the third sector, the most tortuous, driven and indicative one in view of Monaco, the F1-75 flew, as evidenced by Leclerc’s sensational qualifying lap, three tenths faster than Verstappen. Is Ferrari therefore the favorite in view of the weekend just around the corner in Monaco? Difficult as always in this 2022 all to be discovered unbalancing in predictions ready to be proven wrong once you get on the track.

According to what is reported by today’s edition of The Gazzetta dello Sport both Ferrari and Red Bull have strengths ready to be a factor on the tightest circuit of the F1 calendar. Indeed, the F1-75 showed great agility in Barcelona thanks to the mix of traction, acceleration and handling: “The red highlighted traction, dynamic and aerodynamic balanceas well as one easy handlingoptimal, all non-secondary characteristics to be fast in the Principality – writes Paolo Filisetti – no less important is the contribution that the power unit 066/7 will be able to provide, despite the fact that the track does not enhance its power. One of the most evident characteristics of the current power unit is linked to the recharging capacity guaranteed by the ERS, and the consequent availability of energy for the entire lap “.

As for Red Bull, however, Monaco could be one of the tracks where the fruits of having chosen the front pull-rod suspension scheme are reaped: “Red Bull will be a fierce rival in the Principality as well – continues the Rosea – not only thanks to the load generated by the bottom, considerable according to rumors even at speeds below 200 kilometers per hour, but above all for the insertion precision that the front end has shown up to now. The pull-rod suspension, with a monolithic upper arm made the RB18 the fastest in changes of direction and easy to handle in guided sections “.