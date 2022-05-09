“Red Bull were two tenths faster per lap and the advantage is not only in the straights, they are also strong in the corners. They have developed, now it’s up to us to do it, we will bring to Barcelona a package that we have been working on since the beginning of the season “. The Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto in the post-race in Miami after the third victory of the season by Red Bull and Max Verstappen (always on target when he reached the finish line) he underlined that what had already been observed in Imola was not an anomaly dictated by the weather or by the particular format of the Italian weekend. The Red Bull RB18 after slimming treatment is gentler on tires, especially the soft ones.

Verstappen chased and passed Leclerc in the sprint at Imola and repeated yesterday in Miami. The press review after the Miami Grand Prix underlines that at least in the race the RB18 is – slightly – faster than the F1-75: “If Ferrari wants to keep the championship hope alive, that’s it, it needs to perfect the balance of the car. I used the verb ‘perfect’ not by chance. There isn’t a huge difference with Red Bull. At the same time, there is no time to waste “the conclusion of the editorial by Leo Turrini in today’s edition of The Rest of the Carlino titled ‘Ferrari, now that small difference remains to be eliminated’.

Giorgio Terruzzi on The Corriere della Sera talks about the importance of the facelift expected in Barcelona, ​​a track on which in two weeks the technicians from Maranello will debut an aerodynamic package aimed at searching for the load without compromising efficiency on the straight, the real strength of Red Bull in this start of season: “The difference in Miami was made, once again by the tires. Or, better, the relationship between set-up and tire wear by the respective cars. Better than that of Red Bull, especially in the initial part of the race – reads the Milan newspaper – Charles is still leading the World Championship, but the advantage of Verstappen is evident at the moment, who has won every race in which he has not suffered any breakdowns. Which, in addition to making the near future electric, gives enormous weight to the technical evolutions that the two teams will bring to the next Grand Prix, in Spain, in two weeks’ time. A race, that of Barcelona, ​​which will give a different measure than what we have seen so far because it will offer the fruits of the first real development work on a still unripe basis “.

‘I’m going to the Max’ instead is the opening title of The print in the pages dedicated to sport that open with F1. “Leclerc got off to a good start, but on lap 9 he had to surrender to Verstappen’s higher speed on the straight: a difference that is starting to weigh – Stefano Mancini writes in his report – after a start with some problems, Red Bull recovered performance and reliability and dropped to minus six points in the constructors’ standings. The Barcelona match is historically crucial: the teams bring their developments back to Europe. Ferrari urgently needs to gain performance to respond to Red Bull ”.