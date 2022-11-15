The attention of the Circus stables is now turned to next season, when it will be important to capitalize on the lessons learned during the first year of the new aerodynamic regulations. For some teams a real technical revolution is expected, such as Mercedes, while for others it is reasonable to expect an evolution of the current car, above all Red Bull. At the basis of such considerations lies the ‘concept’ of the single-seater, erroneously associated by some external observers solely with the shape of the external bodywork, the differences in which in some cases, however, are more striking than functional. As recently explained by Mike Elliott, Mercedes technical director, the concept of a car instead lies in the way in which the whole package, from aerodynamics to mechanicals, extracts performance: “Fans often think the concept is how the car looks from the outside, what the shape of the bellies are. From an engineers point of view though, the way we develop the car is to think about what we want to get out of it, so where are you looking for performance, what should the aerodynamic characteristics look like, how can you implement them, how can you get the most out of the tyres? and suspensions”.

Current single-seaters express a large part of the aerodynamic load from the bottom, which is why its management is a cornerstone of the concept of a car. Greater ground clearance results in a lower capacity to generate load, but at the same time removes the risk of porpoising and allows lower suspension stiffness to be adopted, as the higher bottom is less sensitive to changes in height, thus improving tire management. A philosophy apparently embraced by Red Bull and opposed to that of Ferrari, which, as explained by Mattia Binotto, seeks performance in the greatest aerodynamic load released at lower heights: “Ours is a car which, as it is conceived from an aerodynamic point of view, the lower it turns, the faster it is. This is somewhat true for all machines with this type of regulation with bottom effect, but ours in particular. If one analyzes it, we are among those who most of all lap lower than the others, because we know that our car is where it finds performance”. Those of Binotto’s words that are reflected in what was already anticipated on the occasion of the presentation by Enrico Cardile, head of the chassis area: “It will be a car that, to be fast, will want to run low and stiff”. The side effect of lower ground clearance is the need for greater mechanical stiffness to stabilize the road surface and prevent impact with the ground, thus sacrificing curb aggression and accelerating tire degradation.

A further indication of the different ground clearance between Ferrari, Red Bull and not only comes indirectly from Alan Stays, sports director of Alpine. In Austin, the Anglo-French team introduced a new bottom, characterized by the opening of the foot-plate, the vent towards the rear part of the bottom also adopted by Ferrari. On the occasion of the episode of Tech Talk, the technical study program produced by Formula 1, Alane Permane described the change made as follows: “This is our last update for the season, it’s the 4B bottom. You can see a small appendage towards the rear which guarantees us a little more load, especially in high-speed corners, while at low mileage it is almost irrelevant. I would say that guarantees us one or two load points in faster cornering, so when the bottom turns lower”. Following these statements and taking note of the repeated corrections made by Alpine to the outer edge of the road surface, an area that works very close to the ground, a basic concept emerges whereby the Enstone single-seater tends towards a low ground clearance.

The similarity between Alpine and Ferrari, united like McLaren, Haas and Aston Martin by the rear foot-plate, suggests a common attention to low ground clearance to support the basic concept of the car. It remains indeed stressed as the rear opening you increase the load released precisely as the distance from the ground decreases. Red Bull’s preference for higher heights, on the other hand, would be confirmed by the experiment conducted in the summer with a Ferrari-inspired foot-plate. After introducing it at Silverstone, Verstappen promptly returned to the previous specification, while Perez gave up on the solution after the Italian Grand Prix, suggesting poor performance, possibly precisely due to the different ground clearance and philosophy compared to the competition (above).

Observing the bottoms of the three stables, it can be seen that Alpine has a more elaborate external border, underlining the attention paid to this area, but above all the presence of the vent in the rear both on the A522 and on the F1-75, now absent on the RB18. Thus a picture emerges that would seem to confirm the words of Mattia Binotto and the general impressions of a Ferrari that travels particularly low, as opposed to a Red Bull that prefers higher ground clearances.