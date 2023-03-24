New record attempt for Fabio Barone on the roads ofKastrakiin Greece. TheRed Baronthis is Fabio’s nickname, must travel4 kilometersof hairpin bends and curves over 600 meters high inless than 3 minuteson a stretch of road which in several points is without any protection and whose asphalt is completely smooth.

Ferrari Fabio Barone record in Greece

All ready for the new record of Fabio Barone, at the helm of hisFerrari F8 Tribute that you will try the April 25, 2023. The livery of the car with which it takes on the streets ofKastrakiin Greece it is revealed Saturday 1st April 2023in the splendid setting ofCinecittà World. Even for this companyMafrais at the Roman driver’s side with its products to take care of the car and make it always shine like new.

The Ferrari F8 Tributo with which Fabio Barone attempts the new record on the roads of Kastraki in Greece

After the presentation in Rome on Saturday 1st April, Fabio Barone leaves forGreeceto attempt to establish a new world record along the panoramic road that leads to theShrines of Meteor in Greecein less than 178 seconds. Currently this record is held by a pilot of Greek origin.

Record Fabio Barone

The enterprise that Fabio Barone is preparing to achieve in Greece it is only the latest in a long series of records that the Roman driver holds. I am well4 iGuinness World Recordsstill undefeated.

MaFra – Nordkapp record with Fabio Barone Let’s relive together the emotions of the #nordkapprecord with the Guinness World Records just centered by Fabio Barone. #Mafra was also alongside Fabio, president of the Ferrari Club Passione Rossa and his navigator and co-driver Alessandro Tedino in this endeavor, aboard a Ferrari F8 Tributo! They “beat” the forecasts of Google Maps by traveling the approximately 4,400 km from Rome to the North Cape in 45h 20m 38s compared to the 49h forecast by Google!

Big guys!!! #mafraevents #mafraneverstops Published by MA-FRA SpA on Wednesday 8 September 2021

Fabio Barone’s most extraordinary events with FERRARI:

Mafra with Fabio Barone

Mafra is alongside Fabio Barone also in this record attempt in Greece. “Oscar Wilde wrote “Follies are the only things you never regret! Yes, it takes a little madness to challenge the clock aboard a Ferrari 458 on one of the most dangerous roads in the world – comment Francis Di FlorioHead of Marketing and Communication MA-FRA.

Francesco Di Florio, Head of Marketing and Communication MA-FRA

Fabio Barone, on April 25 will attempt a new Guinness World Record: to travel in less than 178 seconds one of the roads that leads to the magnificent Monasteries of Meteora in Greece, a Unesco heritage site, founded in the 12th century by monks from Asia Minor. In addition to the impervious path full of curves, Fabio will also have to face a road surface worn over the years due to the buses that bring thousands of pilgrims to visit the monasteries every year. As always we will be at his side in this new challenge against time, keeping our fingers crossed until he conquers the new Guinness World Record… without regrets! ”

Fabio Barone is president of “Red passion“, one of the Ferrari Club very active in the capital, is ready for the new venture.

You may also be interested in this content

Ma-Fra products and advice for car care

All the news about Ferrari

If you are passionate about sports cars, we advise you not to miss thelatest issue of ELABORARE magazine (ORDER ONLINE) whose back issues you can find conveniently on the SHOP

Tested car search

Research technical topics

Elaborare magazine has been the bible for sports and racing car enthusiasts since 1996

The article Record Ferrari, with Fabio Barone in Greece comes from newsauto.it.

#Ferrari #record #Fabio #Barone #Greece