Another record quarter for Ferrari which closed the period from July to September with growth of 8.5% compared to the same period of 2022. The Cavallino brand recorded total deliveries of 3,459 units, further improving what was achieved in the last year. The models of the 296 family and the SF90 Stradale were driving registrations for the Maranello car manufacturer, while the life cycle of the F8 Tributo has effectively come to an end.

The best-selling Ferraris of the 3rd quarter

An initial boost to Ferrari sales was also given by the deliveries of the 812 Competizione A and the Purosangue, with the continuation, among other things, of the allocation of the Daytona Sp3, the third model in the Cavallino Icona range. Among the deliveries in the third quarter of 2023, the Cavallino range was therefore able to count on both internal combustion engine products and hybrid cars, with nine ICE models and four hybrid engine models. Deliveries of the latter reached 51.0% of total deliveries in the quarter.

Ferrari’s financial results

In the third quarter of 2023, net revenues stood at Euro 1,544 million, 23.5% or 25.8% at constant exchange rates. Revenues from Automobiles and spare parts amounted to Euro 1,330 million (up 26.5% or 29.1% at constant exchange rates), thanks to the increase in volumes, the richer product and geographic mix and the greater contribution of customizations and pricing. The increase in Sponsorship, commercial and brand revenues to Euro 145 million, up 13.8% or 13.4% at constant exchange rates, is mainly attributable to new sponsorships and improved positioning in the Formula 1 of the previous year. The contraction in Motors revenues (Euro 28 million, -33.0% even at constant exchange rates) reflects the decrease in deliveries to Maserati, as the contract expires in 2023.

Benedetto Vigna’s comment

Analyzing Ferrari’s commercial results in the third quarter, Cavallino CEO Benedetto Vigna: “Another record quarter, with profit growth driven by an even richer mix and the continued appeal of customizations, which leads us to increase guidance for the year. The order book remains at its highest levels thanks to strong demand in all geographies and extends through 2025. The uniqueness of our brand, which once again contributed to this success, inspires everything we do: from the launches of new models, including the latest 296 Challenge and 499P Modificata, to the exclusive experiences we offer to our customers, such as the recent Ferrari Gala in New York and the Finali Mondiali at the Mugello circuit”.