The new qualifying format makes its debut at the Hungaroring

The Hungarian Grand Prix 2023in addition to being the penultimate round of the world championship before the summer break, it will be the stage for an absolute novelty as far as the qualification format. The fight for pole position will in reality remain unchanged, with the usual division into Q1, Q2 and Q3, but what will change will be the way in which these sessions will take place, each of which will have to be tackled with a specific tire mix: while in Q1 the drivers will be forced to fit the hard tyres, the same will happen in Q2, this time with the mediums, to then end up with the softs in Q3.

Jock Clear’s explanation

This regulation should have made its debut in the Emilia-Romagna GP at Imola, then canceled from the calendar due to the floods that hit the region, and was analyzed by JockClearSenior Performance Engineer of Ferrari: “This weekend we are experiencing a new tire management format for the first time – has explained – which has theThe goal is to use fewer sets of tires over the course of a weekend and increase their efficiency of use. The teams will have greater flexibility in the free practice sessions, while they will be more limited in qualifying: it will in fact be possible to carry used sets of tires from one free practice session to the next, having to return only one per session, while in qualifying each driver will have only two sets of Hard in Q1, two of Medium in Q2 and two of Soft in Q3. The rules relating to the choice of tires for the race remain unchanged”.

The most feared effect

But what will be the impact of this novelty on the preparation of the drivers in view of qualifying? The answer was always provided by Clear, who also covers the role of Driver Coach of Charles Leclerc: “The modern Formula 1 format, with the parc fermé regime imposed from qualifying onwards, has meant that drivers and teams are constantly looking for the best compromise set-up, suitable both for qualifying, with low fuel load, and for race conditions, with maximum fuel load and traffic on the track – he added – therefore, the imposed change in tire usage for this qualifying should not have a significant impact on the drivers’ programmes. An effect that we expect, given the need to use the three compounds during qualifying, however, is that of see much more traffic in Q1 and Q2 as drivers will be required to do many more laps before finding a really competitive one“.

From Mercedes to Ferrari

In conclusion, Clear also indicated the time of his transition from Mercedes to Ferrari, which took place at the end of 2014: “I was very lucky because my move to Maranello came at a perfect time: my twin daughters were just about to move from middle school to high school. Ferrari has provided me with great support in finding the most suitable institution for them and in general also helped us find the right home for our needs. It was therefore a relatively stress-free transition for me and my family. The cultures, between Italy and England, differ but not to such a great extent and I think that for our part we have approached the change with an open mind, which has facilitated everything. But this may surprise you: do you know what we miss most about the UK? The food”.