The news was already in the air since the official end of the relationship between Mattia Binotto and la Ferrariand it finally arrived a few days before Christmas: Frédéric Vasseur is the new team principal of the prancing Horse. A confirmation that for many is a symbol of a redemption attempt by the Scuderia, especially after a championship that started in the right direction but ended with many regrets. For others, however, the choice of Ferrari is not entirely convincing, and leaves many question marks.

Among these, there is also the opinion of the former F1 driver Ralf Schumacherbrother of seven-times world champion Michael and now columnist for Sky Deutschland. Invited to express an opinion on the subject, the 47-year-old replied in a very decisive way, not hiding all his perplexities about the choice of the Maranello house to focus on the French engineer: “He wasn’t the number 1 candidate – he has declared – but the change came at the right time for him, since he wasn’t the preferred candidate even at Audi. The question now for Fred (Vasseur) it’s who he will take with him. Surely some trusted men from Sauber, but getting used to the new culture and enduring the pressure from Ferrari will be difficult for him. In any case I trust Fred, who has broad shoulders, is absolutely financially independent and takes his decisions hard-nosed ”.

In addition, Schumacher also focused on the other two news that grabbed the front pages, including the sudden separation of Jost Capito from Williams and the transition of Andreas Seidl from McLaren team principal to the new CEO of the future Audi-Sauber. which will debut on the track in 2026: “I’m surprised Jost is gone – underlined the German – I can imagine investors were not satisfied with the progress made, and this can also be seen in the fact that other important people have to leave. I feel sorry for Jost, because he should have had a little more time on his hands, but teams like Williams and Alfa Romeo sooner or later have to take the next step, as well as Ferrari, because what happened after the excellent start to the season was almost embarrassing. Furthermore – he concluded – it will be some time before McLaren can get back to the front. The much-needed renovation and construction of the wind tunnel still takes time. Maybe it all took too long for Andreas. They also had a dual leadership structure with Zak Brown, and I don’t know if that’s always a good thing. Brown can be quite explosive. On the other hand, Seidl had a very successful time at Porsche with the Volkswagen Group, and it was almost certain that he would return sooner or later. This is one great opportunity for him“.