The first half of 2023 is confirmed as positive for Ferrari, which closes the first part of the year by revising its estimates of financial results upwards. The Maranello-based carmaker ended the January-June period with 6,959 cars delivered, up 4% compared to the same period in 2022 when it stopped at 6,706 units. Driving sales of the Cavallino were the Ferrari 296 GTB but also the Roma and the Portofino M, without forgetting the contribution of the Purosangue which can now be ordered again for 2026.

The best-selling Ferraris

On the other hand, analyzing the quarterly trend, the Modena brand recorded a slight decline, with 3,392 units, 63 cars less than in the same period of the previous year. A result that does not worry the Cavallino as it is a direct consequence of the volume allocation programs, in addition to the pre-set mix. Indeed, Ferrari’s order book is confirmed to be very solid, awaiting the definitive start-up of models such as the Ferrari 296 GTS and the 812 Competizione A. Deliveries of the Purosangue have also started, which in any case remain at 10% of total volumes with the aim of not exceed 20% of the sales mix.

Hybrids grow in Maranello

The analysis of the product mix is ​​also interesting, with the range currently including nine models with internal combustion engines and four hybrid cars, with the latter now representing 43% of the total, a figure that doubles compared to the same period of the year previous. Great satisfaction on the part of Benedetto Vigna for the results achieved, with the managing director who during the conference call also wanted to recall the successes in motorsport with the victory of the 499P at Le Mans: “The second quarter ended with exceptional financial results, characterized by high margins. Deliveries over the period reflect a rich product mix, as we continue to manage a very strong order book across all geographies. The decision to revise the guidance upwards was supported in particular by a surprising contribution from customizations.”

Growing estimates for Ferrari

The first part of 2023 ended with net revenues of 1,474 million euros which characterized the April-June period, an increase of 14.1% compared to what was recorded in the same period of 2022. there is great optimism also for the rest of the year, with estimates revised upwards for this 2023: in particular the Cavallino has raised revenues to 5.8 billion against 5.7 with the adjusted Ebit margin which should go beyond 26 %.