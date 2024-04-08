The hot comments of the top-3

Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz found themselves in the podium room at the end of the Japanese Grand Prix. The Ferrari driver asked the winner if in Red Bull they had the possibility of making only one stop in the race, the three-time world champion replied as follows: “We could have followed that strategy, but according to our simulations we would have been a little slower having to pay more attention to tire degradation.”

Sergio Perez entered by highlighting Charles Leclerc's remarkable first stint on medium tyres, a move that allowed him to climb from seventh to fourth final position using strategy alone: “Leclerc managed the tire degradation really well“the words of Checo.

The three drivers then commented on the accident at the start between Alexander Albon and Daniel Ricciardo. “Albon was right in the blind spot”Perez's comment, with Verstappen adding: “Real bad luckyou can see Ricciardo checking the left mirror”. The images then move to Sergio Perez's mistake in the Degner curve, a point that also betrayed Logan Sargeant. “He went straight in front of me“, said Verstappen with Perez who at that moment hoped for a Safety Car for a final boarding: “I was wondering why they didn't bring out the Safety Car”. Indeed, the intervention of the safety car would have been necessary if Sargeant had not managed to regain the track as what then happened.