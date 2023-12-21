Three thousand kilometers in three weeks among extraordinary scenery, winding, adrenaline-filled roads and cities rich in culture. The Grand Tour of New Zealand which led five Ferrari Purosangues to rediscover the wonderful archipelago of the southern hemisphere of the planet ends with eyes full of beauty and hearts full of passion. With its 725 HP V12 mounted in the central front position, the Purosangue allowed fifty international journalists to test its qualities firsthand in the various stages of a route that crossed the two islands, leaving behind the wide highways that surround the capital Auckland until you reach the winding roads of New Zealand's Southern Alps.

Once they set off from Auckland, the country's economic capital as well as its main center with over 1.5 million inhabitants, the group first reached the golden sands of Waihi Beach and then headed towards Tauranga, to discover the iconic Mount Maunganaui, an extinct volcano considered sacred by the Maori population that dominates the coastline on the Bay of Plenty. Enchanted places, where nature was the setting for an adventure worthy of the tradition of the Ferrari Grand Tours which since 1997 have taken the cars of the Maranello company to all corners of the planet, demonstrating at the same time their great versatility, reliability and ability to give gifts unique driving emotions.