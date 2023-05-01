Ferrari Purosangue is not a simple car with high wheels but a model in full line with the philosophy of the Maranello brand, a worthy member of the Prancing Horse range. Proof of this are the performance and specifications of this model, capable of going wild even on the track. A Purosangue specimen was in fact pinched while it was going wild on the Fiorano track, Ferrari’s development track.

Lightweight and comfortable

The video of the Prancing Horse’s high-wheeled car attacking the curbs was released online by Varryx, who published a clip in which the Ferrari Purosangue can be seen ready to attack the curbs. 4,973 mm long, 2,028 mm wide and 1,589 mm high, Ferrari Purosangue has a dry weight of only 2,033 kgthanks to the new frame designed to obtain maximum torsional rigidity and made with aluminum alloys and light materials.

aerodynamic development

Very important is the work of aerodynamic developmentwith the management of hidden flows that led the Maranello engineers to devise Air Curtains that work in synergy with the floating tailpieces of the wheel arches, thus reducing turbulence. The hidden wing on the hood on the other hand, which takes the name of Aerobridge, derives from a solution adopted on the F12 but in the case of the Ferrari Purosangue it was created to minimize resistance. The air intakes in the front instead serve to cool the powertrain, the braking system and ventilate the active suspension system.

The heart of Ferrari Purosangue: the V12 from Maranello

The twelve-cylinder from Maranello delivers in this case 725 HP at 7750 rpm and 716 Nm at 6250 rpm for one click from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds and a 0-200 in 10.6 seconds while the top speed is over 310 km/h. All combined with a new 8-speed DCT gearbox derived from F1 which maintains short ratios in the same way as on the SF90 Stradale and 296 GTB, ratios which are instead lengthened for motorway use. What surprises, however, are not so much the performance numbers as the perfect balance that has been found on this car, so docile when ready to express all its potential when needed.

Photo: Varryx