Capital Markets Day will not be the debut catwalk of the Ferrari Thoroughbred. The first SUV of the Maranello car manufacturer will not be unveiled in preview on June 16 but probably in the following weeks, however, following the time schedule set by the Cavallino for the unveiling of one of the most important models in the history of the Italian brand. In recent weeks there has been insistence on the possibility of see Thoroughbred for the first time after two teasers had anticipated the shapes and powertrain of the high-wheeled car but it will be necessary to wait a few more weeks after the important appointment in which the next five-year plan will be outlined.

The priority on the occasion will be given to the economic aspects, with the new financial targets. This does not mean that we will not talk about new models but with respect to the last one Capital Markets Day the central focus will be on the development of the brand in the future. A choice that in fact wants to pay attention to Ferrari’s strategic plan and at the same time separate the two aspects, without the debut of the SUV being able to obscure what the brand’s program will be. However, the importance that Purosangue will have in the coming years for the Maranello car manufacturer is undeniable and so a separate opportunity will be chosen for the preview of this crucial model.

Looking forward to having more details and maybe a second teaser that shows in a more defined way what will be the shapes of the first high-wheeled car of the Prancing Horse, it is important to underline how the news of the choice of the aspirated and not electrified V12 has already made everyone agree even before seeing the car unveiled in the its entirety. The success story of the twelve-cylinder Prancing Horse will therefore continue on this model that is in some ways so controversial, aiming to convince even the most skeptical that Ferrari Purosangue is destined to be much more than an SUV.