June 16, 2022 could become a historic day for the Prancing Horse: the day of Ferrari Purosangue debut, the first SUV from the Maranello-based car manufacturer and a model destined to rewrite the paradigms of the high-wheeled sports segment. There is still no official status on the part of the Italian brand but in recent days the rumors about the possible world premiere presentation of the FUV, the Ferrari Utility Vehicle, have become more insistent on the occasion of the Capital Markets Day set for June 16.

In a recent interview with the CEO of the Cavallino Benedetto Vigna had underlined the importance of this day for the brand. Beyond the actual centrality of the event, during which future innovations will also be outlined, with possible new information about the first electric car of the Cavallino, the words of the number one from Maranello may have actually anticipated the unveil of the first. Ferrari SUV. It is possible that with the approach of the event, the Modenese car manufacturer reveals the possible intention to present the new model on that occasion. In any case, the debut is only a matter of time seen, with the first model with high wheels that will surely be presented by 2022.

Vigna had already recently talked about Ferrari Purosangue, underlining how this car would have exceeded all expectations, even managing to win the skepticism of some fans and customers of the brand. If the design is slowly taking shape thanks to forklifts intercepted on the road, the biggest curiosity and unknown factor remain linked to the range of engines, with the Cavallino intending to offer different proposals on its SUV. There has been a lot of talk about the possibility of having a V12 that it could continue the tradition of the twelve-cylinder, thus winking at the purists who could hardly digest Ferrari’s entry into the SUV segment. The choice is likely to be confirmed and an electrified V6 will be offered alongside this engine, evolving the architecture recently presented on the 296 GTB.