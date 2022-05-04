It is now very close to the arrival of the first Ferrari Thoroughbred SUV and the first images taken inside the production line are already circulating online. The silhouette confirms the initial expectations: the model, even if with high wheels, is in line with the tradition of sports cars from Maranello.

Ferrari SUV, what will the Purosangue look like?

The Ferrari SUV is called “Purosangue“And it is reality: it will be done! Owning a Ferrari is one status symbolalways supported and driven by rich people, but with a strong taste in cars: this is a story that has always been going on, since the days of construction of the first Ferrari.

The “FUV” will be destined for a constantly evolving clientele, especially for the new and increasingly wealthy emerging countries which, in addition to sports cars, also prefer more manageable, comfortable and showy cars as a SUV.

The first “stolen” image of the rear of the Ferrari Purosangue SUV

ASPIRATED V12 ENGINE, FUV Ferrari Purosangue

But what engine is fitted to the Ferrari Purosangue SUV? Compared to what was estimated the FUV (Ferrari Utility Vehicle) will not be plug-in hybrid but it will fit a nice one naturally aspirated V12 enginesimilar to what drives the 812 Competition. If on the supercar the power is 830 hp on the Purosangue it could drop to 800 hp.

The Ferrari Purosangue SUV will be equipped with a naturally aspirated V12

The House of Maranello has indeed rejected the hybrid optionto remain faithful to the Cavallino’s traction of aspirated engines.

Ferrari goal, beat Porsche and Lamborghini

The goal of Ferrari will be to beat the competition on the high-performance sports SUV market: succeeding at the first shot with the Purosangue FUV would be a sign of undisputed power on a still virgin market where products of a certain prestige are scarce.

Lamborghini Urus will be one of the direct competitors of the Ferrari Purosangue SUV

They already exist High-performance SUV on trade and the Purosangue will challenge above all Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX, Bentley Bentayga And Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Ferrari Purosangue SUV release date

We are now and the release date of the Ferrari Purosangue SUV is approaching. The new model of the Cavallino will be unveiled at October 2022while the arrival on the market is expected in 2023.

The Ferrari Purosangue SUV will be presented by the end of 2022

Now we just have to wait a few more months before giving vent to their opinions (positive or negative) on the Ferrari SUV, highly criticized in this period as if he were a real Hollywood celebrity. Will this be the most drastic choice made by Ferrari in recent years?

