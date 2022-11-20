The debut of Thoroughbred Ferrari it also brought with it a further evolution of the V12, the iconic Prancing Horse engine which extended its life even further by also equipping the first SUV of the Maranello-based carmaker. During the official presentation, the top management of the Italian brand did not speak of another split for Purosangue, but on several occasions there were rumors concerning the possible introduction of a second engine for the high-wheeled model, thus expanding and differentiating the range of Ferrari’s first SUV.

There are no official confirmations and obviously in Maranello mouths are sealed but after a few months the rumor of the possible introduction of another engine alongside the twelve-cylinder has once again spread. The second split option would not arrive before 2024, with next year it would serve to dispose of the volume of orders that surprised even the Prancing Horse. If indeed Ferrari Purosangue will decide to adopt another engine, attention inevitably shifts to what the choice of the Maranello brand will be. The options are the V8 or the new V6 introduced on the 296 GTB (and GTS) and in a modified version on the 499P hypercar. The transmission scheme of the Purosangue partially follows that of the GTC4Lusso, whose heritage it also takes over in the Cavallino range and therefore one might think that the Italian brand is oriented towards maintaining this choice also on the Purosangue.

However, it is possible that Maranello decides to offer the SUV also in an electrified version and from this point of view the six-cylinder could be a valid solution. We will have to wait for 2023 to understand what the moves of the Modena car manufacturer will be and if the rumors will be confirmed. Meanwhile, future Ferrari Purosangue owners will be able to enjoy the 725 HP V12, making it unique in the segment. Ferrari Thoroughbred performances they speak of a shot from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds, 10.6 seconds instead it takes to cover the 0-200 while the maximum speed is over 310 km/h. The eight-speed dual-clutch F1 gearbox has particularly short ratios with reduced shift times compared to the 7-speed DCT with the last longer, thus enhancing driving dynamics.