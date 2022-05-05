The CEO of Ferrari, Benedetto Vignaconfirmed that the former SUV of the history of the Cavallino, the Purosangue model will mount a 12-cylinder aspirated. The top manager of the Maranello company said, according to the Ansa agency, that Purosangue will have “a naturally aspirated, non-hybrid V12“.

“We evaluated several options, but we wanted to favor performance and driving experience. The name Purosangue speaks for itself, she is the daughter of our tradition, of our 12-cylinder. It will be a unique and uncompromising Ferrari. At his heart beats the most iconic Ferrari engine of all time, celebrating the bloodline of performance, innovation and excellence. I can testify to her amazing driving experience as I drove her in the hills near Maranello. It has the agility and fun of driving typical of our sport cars, believe me“Said Vigna.

The arrival of the first high-wheeled Ferrari will be “before the end of the year“. Purosangue will presumably have all the latest software innovations, with Vigna confirming its willingness to build everything deemed strategic at home. “We will not take other partner’s items to just assemble them. When I talk about technological partnerships I mean using something that does exist on the market, but modifying it, as we have been doing here for 30 years. The software is completely different from that used by other customers“, He said, underlining the aspect of the maximum peculiarity of the elements that make up a Ferrari.

For the purists del Cavallino will certainly be pleased to see a CEO who does not forget, despite having a completely different background from his predecessors, the importance of certain roots. However, it is also clear that Vigna will be the man who will guide the Maranello brand towards a future that will necessarily be new and different from everything seen in the past.