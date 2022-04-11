Ferrari accelerates the development of its first SUV, the Thoroughbred. After having released a first official teaser image of the model just last month, the Prancing Horse car manufacturer brought a prototype of its new crossover on the road to Italy in a camouflaged version to subject it to a series of tests: compared to previous sightings, in this case the Purosangue was characterized by a much smaller camouflagewhich made it possible to see some aesthetic details such as the bumpers and the air intakes on the front fenders.

But not only that: the pinched prototype was also equipped with a set of black ten-spoke wheels, a rear spoiler, a diffuser-mounted four-tailpipe exhaust system, LED taillights and a steeply sloping rear windshield. While waiting to understand how Ferrari will work on the interiors, the first rumors concerning the composition of the engine range: the SUV from Maranello will almost certainly be equipped with a hybrid powertrain, but it is unclear whether the latter will rely on the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 mounted on the 296 GTB or the twin-turbo V8 that drives the SF90 Stradale instead. A variant should not be set aside, at least for the moment top of the range captained by a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12. In any case, all-wheel drive should be offered in combination. The debut of the new Ferrari Purosangue should take a little while longer.