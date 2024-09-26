An even more aggressive Ferrari Purosangue. When Mansory gets its hands on a supercar, you can always bet that the final result will leave you speechless. Even in this case, the German tuner has not been outdone, developing a body kit and a specific evolution for the first high-wheeled model of the Prancing Horse. A car that already does not go unnoticed and that with this development is capable of being even less so. To the point that Mansory he renamed it Pugnator, fighter.

Ferrari Purosangue becomes Pugnator

From an aesthetic point of view, the Ferrari Purosangue, the result of Mansory’s tuning work, boasts a special livery “Vermillion”, a very distinctive metallic red, with many elements of forged carbon fiber. The lightweight wheels are also forged and boast the new “FC.5” design with dimensions of 9.5×22 inches at the front and 11.5×23 inches at the rear. Mansory also paid attention to the engine, with the Purosangue’s V12 engine squeezed to the max. 755 HP and 730 Nm of torque, and features a 4-pipe sports exhaust system with flap control and two tailpipes placed vertically one above the other.

Tuning by Mansory

The interior of the Ferrari Purosangue Pugnator boasts ivory-coloured leather trim with red applications and exposed carbon elements. The sports steering wheel is in leather and carbon with integrated gear shift lights. The Ferrari logo is embroidered on the seat belts while the sports mats and the aluminum pedals.