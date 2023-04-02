Lapo Elkann has always accustomed us to gestures, statements and statements that cause discussion. Also in this case the founder of Garage Italia Customs expressed his point of view without mincing words, giving his opinion on the Thoroughbred Ferrari, the new model with high wheels from the Cavallino. Lapo-thought was entrusted to Twitter, with a message that leaves no room for different interpretations regarding his judgment on the four-door car with the V12 recently launched by Maranello, compared with the Lamborghini Urus, considered by many to be the reference car for the latest creation of the Centro Stile directed by Flavio Manzoni.

“Tried Urus and Thoroughbred. The Urus looks like a Dacia” the entrepreneur wrote in his tweet, concluding his place with some emoticons and the hashtag #ferraricarsbetter complete with the final Italian flag. Users of the famous social network were quick to comment on Lapo’s statement, with some joining the point of view of the eclectic socialite while others opted for a more ironic line. Lapo Elkann then continued to release some comments, reinforcing the dose on what he considers to be a merciless comparison and also allocating some unflattering words towards the Lamborghini Urus. An exit that will undoubtedly cause discussion and that beyond the unconditional love for Ferrari, both on the sporting side and on the supercar side, could not go unnoticed.