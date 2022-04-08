The development phase of the Ferrari Thoroughbred. The Prancing Horse’s first SUV will likely be unveiled after the summer, with the Maranello carmaker making the world premiere of this important model an integral part of the brand’s 75th anniversary celebrations. While waiting to see this car live and to know all the technical details, the latest sightings of the prototypes have confirmed what Ferrari has expressed up to now about its first model with high wheels: Purosangue will not be a normal SUV and to confirm it there are also the proportions of the forklifts, with a particularly sporty line that brings the future 2 + 2 of the Cavallino closer to a fastback rather than a simple Sport Utility.

Some indiscretions then also speak of mechanical solutions that can facilitate handling of a car of this size, with the hypothesis of a steering rear axle that would guarantee greater stability by pursuing that fun to drive that Maranello wants to instill as per tradition in each of its new models. Among other things, a solution already used in the past by the Italian car manufacturer, for example with the so-called “Virtual Short Pass” of the F12tdf. In that case, the PCV made it possible to give a directional sense to the rear wheels that worked in phase with the front ones thanks to the stresses of gas and steering. Over the years, the engineers from Maranello have made great strides and it is likely that a much more advanced technology will be adopted on the Ferrari Purosangue. This technology is also present on Lamborghini Urus, one of the hypothetical rivals of the Ferrari SUV on the market. Beyond the doors that will open against the wind and some stylistic solutions that could be borrowed from some of the latest models presented, the greatest curiosity concerns the range of engines: the brand will opt for different engines, with various splits that allow to give various options to customers.

There has been a lot of talk about the possibility of having a V12 that it could continue the tradition of the twelve-cylinder, thus winking at the purists who could hardly digest Ferrari’s entry into the SUV segment. The choice is likely to be confirmed and an electrified V6 will be offered alongside this engine, evolving the architecture recently presented on the aforementioned 296 GTB. In this sense it would be a plug-in hybrid with a high-voltage battery that could have a higher capacity to ensure greater autonomy.