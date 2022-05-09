Fun to drive twelve-cylinder format. And it doesn’t matter if the design will be that of an SUV. Ferrari Thoroughbred it will continue in the footsteps of tradition even though it is the first high-wheeled model of the Cavallino. This was confirmed on several occasions by all the leaders of Maranello, including the CEO Benedetto Vigna who dispelled any doubts about the presence of the V12 under the hood of one of the most important models for the Italian car manufacturer, a model that is preparing to project the brand. in a new segment.

The arrival of the Purosangue will effectively rewrite the rules of the game with the FUV, the Ferrari Utility Vehicle which will help to set new standards both in terms of performance and stylistic and technological content. For this and for many other reasons, the wait for the preview debut of the first SUV of the Cavallino represents one of the most important moments of 2022 in the automotive sector and after so many spy photos collected in recent months and above all the first two teasers, enthusiasts and employees to the works they see the goal of the official unveil ever closer. The event could take place on June 16th, when Capital Markets Day is scheduled: on this occasion the new objectives and strategies of the Maranello house will be revealed and it could be the right occasion to see the Ferrari Purosangue for the first time. By now we know several details of the SUV even if it is still a puzzle that only the official preview will be able to complete.

Said of the engine, which surely will be a naturally aspirated and non-electrified V12, dispelling any doubts about the continuation of the history of this historic Cavallino engine, the style will be particularly distinctive, with the silhouette of the model that will return a sports car despite having an SUV layout. The front shown in the teaser revealed an expressive mask, with an optical signature that will also integrate aerodynamic solutions similar to those seen on the 296 GTB. The sloping roofline should convey a coupe-like attitude that will wink at purists. The interior should be characterized by a complete digitalization, with the dashboard borrowed from the latest models and a software evolution always carried out at home. Opening the rear doors into the wind should instead ensure easier access to the rear. The distribution of the first SUV will also be important: like all Ferraris it will not be kept in the range indefinitely but will have a limited period of availability, thus underlining the exclusivity that the Prancing Horse wants to convey through Ferrari Purosangue.