It hasn’t hit the road yet but Thoroughbred Ferrari it was certainly the model par excellence of 2022, the biggest novelty in the world of four wheels and above all the first SUV, even if in Maranello they do not want it to be labeled in this way, of the Cavallino. For those lucky enough to be able to book a specimen, with the first deliveries scheduled for the second half of 2023, there is already the possibility of modifying and making their high-wheeled jewel more extreme by choosing the tuning kit developed by DMC extension. The German computer has in fact released some renderings which show its customization package in carbon fiber, with an ad hoc titanium exhaust ready to enhance the song of the V12.

In addition to the exhaust terminals, however, there are also other features that make this Purosangue a decidedly aggressive car: starting from wheel arches increased by 30 mm, therefore wider than the original and equipped with specific integrated air intakes. DMC explained that it will be possible to equip the tuning specimens with wheels up to 24 inches in diameter. The example in the DMC renderings is equipped for example with directional forged wheels in Velocita design in 24 inches finished in matt black. The front splitter is also new, as are the finishes on the bonnet, the rocker panels and the rear diffuser made of carbon fiber which change the original material but still follow the original shapes of the Maranello car. All of these items are available in a matte or gloss finish depending on the owner’s preference.

DMC intervened on V12 engine, therefore capable of delivering 725 HP and 715 Nm of maximum torque. However, the presence of the dedicated exhaust will allow for a certainly more pronounced sound, further emphasizing the voice of the twelve-cylinder Ferrari. The shaped titanium tailpipes were developed specifically for the Ferrari Purosangue by the German company Zesad GmbH. DMC has not communicated the prices of its tuning kit for the Ferrari Purosangue but it is probable that the price, although high, will not pose a problem for potential buyers.