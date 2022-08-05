The countdown for the arrival of Ferrari Thoroughbred, the first SUV of the car manufacturer from Maranello. The high-wheeled model of the Cavallino will be presented immediately after the summer, as previously anticipated with the first models that will reach customers in the first months of next year. No hitch in the Purosangue timeline, therefore, as confirmed by Benedetto Vigna himself, CEO of the Maranello brand who has once again set the fundamental steps for the arrival of the brand’s first SUV.

“The program is proceeding as planned: it will be presented in September and deliveries will start early next year, as we have already announced. He is on the right track and there is nothing negative to talk about “ Vigna emphasized on the occasion of the presentation of the financial results for the first half of the year. This will be a very important step for the Maranello-based manufacturer, which will thus enter a segment never explored before in which it will want to establish itself immediately with a highly sporty model despite the greater distance from the ground compared to the super sports cars to which the Cavallino has accustomed us in the over the 70 years of its history. Ferrari Purosangue will then also keep the V12 engine, the iconic red fractionation that will extend its life on the road despite the fact that the clouds full of uncertainty are gathering on the horizon due to the desire to ban endothermic engines starting from 2035 (2036 for niche brands such as Ferrari).

Meanwhile, however, the Cavallino is also working on the already announced first full electric carwith the Ferrari EV arriving in 2025. It will be one of the 15 product innovations foreseen in the new 2026 industrial plan: “We will unveil our first 100% electric Ferrari in 2025. It will have several unique characteristics, it will be a sports car like any Ferrari and it will guarantee a driving experience like a real Ferrari. I don’t want to be too specific, but it will offer something truly unique. “