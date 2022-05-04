The CEO of the brand Benedetto Vigna clears the field of car speculation. “We wanted to favor performance and the driving experience”. In the first three months of 2022, deliveries of reds increased and profits improved

Alessandro Conti





@

alpha_conti – Milan

The Ferrari Purosangue, Maranello's first SUV, will be powered by a naturally aspirated V12 engine. No electrification, not even light. The CEO of the Benedetto Vigna brand said so. "It will be a naturally aspirated V12, not a hybrid. We evaluated various options, but we wanted to favor performance and driving experience. The name Purosangue itself speaks for itself, it is the daughter of our tradition, of our 12-cylinder", explained Vigna in a meeting on the sidelines of the presentation of the quarter's accounts. The brand also tweeted: "A new Ferrari is coming. Born without compromise, no doubt from the Ferrari heart. Powered by our iconic V12 engine."

“right solution” – Production of the SUV will begin in 2022 with the first deliveries to customers scheduled for 2023. “We have tested several options but this is the right solution. I can testify to her exceptional driving experience as I drove her in the hills near Maranello. She has the agility and the fun to drive typical of our sports cars “continued Vigna.

orders for 2023 – In the call with the investors, the manager commented on the balance sheet data for the first three months of 2021 with a positive sign. The cars delivered from January to March were 3,251 compared to 2,771 in the same period of 2021. Good news also in terms of the enconomic account. Net revenues were 1,186 million euros, 17% more than in the same period last year. Growth also for the net profit of 16% which now stands at 239 million euros. Deliveries in the quarter were driven by the Ferrari Roma and the SF90 family, together with the Portofino M. "They were supported by the strong order intake, which continued vigorously in the first three months of the year: today the order book covers a large part of 2023 and the volumes forecast for most of our models are already completely sold. Despite the many uncertainties of the geopolitical scenario that are marking 2022, I remain optimistic about the future prospects of the Company that we will soon present at the Capital Markets Day "on June 16 next. "In relation to this ongoing crisis and its implications – continued Vigna – our supply chain has continued to demonstrate its resilience by guaranteeing regular production at our facilities".

“the value counts” – On the number of Ferraris to produce, the manager pointed out, “what matters is the value, not the volumes. The growth that took place was planned, because we had a very long order list. Our point of reference will always be exclusivity. “. As for the diversification of the Vigna brand, he explained that “good steps have been taken to define the strategy” and “the person who will be in charge of this full-time has been identified”. “In recent months I have had the opportunity to understand this business better, to get to know people better. Even the fashion show at the end of February had many positive comments”, he added.