One of the first examples of was delivered to a dealer Thoroughbred Ferrari. The first high-wheeled model of the Prancing Horse enjoyed great success right from its debut, with the Maranello-based car manufacturer having to deal with a very high volume of orders for a decidedly unconventional SUV and which in one fell swoop rewrote the segment rules. Like this the arrival of one of the first examples of Purosangue at the dealership Ferrari Mayfair by HR Own did not go unnoticed, so much so that a video that immortalized the entry of the high-wheeled supercar of the Modena-based company into the London showroom.

The Thoroughbred that appears in the video posted on YouTube has a very elegant Purosangue black livery, a very particular color that shows red reflections in the light between the textures of the bodywork. The glossy finish and the visible carbon fiber elements of this car highlight the shapes and road presence of the Maranello SUV. Among other things, this is one of the first times in which the Ferrari Purosangue can be admired in motion, with the footage of the entrance to the dealership offering a first taste of what this high-wheeled supercar will be able to transmit once the owners can finally have fun behind the wheel.

Ferrari Purosangue is powered by the iconic V12 engine which in this case delivers 725 HP. The performance of this car further contribute to making it a unique SUV of its kind: the shot from 0 to 100 km/h is consumed in just 3.3 seconds, 10.6 seconds are used instead to cover the 0-200 while the top speed is over 310 km/h. The twelve-cylinder is mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch F1 gearbox which has particularly short ratios with shorter shift times compared to the 7-speed DCT. The Ferrari Purosangue list price for Italy it starts at 390,000 euros.