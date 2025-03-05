The data leak, the classified information, the secrets of the designs of the Formula 1 cars is one of the main dark points when there is a transfer of engineers from one team to another. Thinking minds not only change … Colors, carry the rival X files. In this always cyclical litigation, Ferrari has won a front in a data leakage process to Aston Martin, Fernando Alonso’s team.

Nine months ago, Aston Martin announced the signing of a key strategist in Ferrari, the designer specializing in Enrico Cardile. An engineer of great reputation in the F1, with 20 years of experience in Ferrari, who was completed in 2025 the payroll of experts who will accompany the genius of the design Adrian Newey, star signing of a pilot level champion to which some publication has attributed a salary of 30 million annually.

Red Bull also established a period of lack for Newey, who joined Aston’s offices in Silverstone last Monday. But Ferrari began to suspect that Cardile, who also had to start on March 3, had been working in the shadow for a time for the team of Fernando Alonso and had breached the so -called ‘Gardening’.

The ‘Gardening’ is a clause that does not allow an employee who changes equipment to start working in his new destination as soon as he saying goodbye to his team. The worker can be obliged, in the termination agreement, to absent several months of the F1 or even a season.

Ferrari appealed to the courts to protect that data escape, which has benefited him on other occasions. And he said in a statement that “a few weeks ago the Court of Modena (…), ordered Enrico Cardile Cesar immediately any form of collaboration with Aston Martin until next July 18 (…) has found that our former employee already violated the commitment of non -competence.”

Aston Martin has divided his company into two groups, those who work by 2025 and those of 2026, with the new technical regulation and Newey in front. Cardile is going to start too late.