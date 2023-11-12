Newey, Ferrari had tried

Adrian Newey in Ferrari: for some fans a dream, for others one of the market pieces needed to bring the Scuderia back to the top, no more important than others. Whatever you think, it is undeniable that the British designer has no rivals in today’s Formula 1 panorama. With the new ground effect cars, the RB18 and RB19 designed by him have destroyed the dreams and projects of the competition, to the point that today Newey only remembers the (many) triumphs and not the years where he had the worst.

If a poll were to be conducted among Ferrari fans regarding the approval of a possible arrival of Newey, it would be very likely to have almost Bulgarian percentages for “yes”. In Maranello, in fact, they tried, as confirmed by Red Bull team principal Chris Horner.

Horner’s words

“Ferrari had insistently looked for him. He promised him the world, a lifestyle from Hollywood to Monte-Carlo, flights between the factory and the Principality every day, and even the possibility of building a road car. Dietrich Mateschitz (the founder of Red Bull, died in 2022, ed.) convinced him to stay: ‘If you want to make a road car, we’ll make it“. He asked him: ‘How?’ and Mateschitz replied that he had no idea, but that he would find a way“.

Newey admitted that in 2014 he was close to moving to Ferrari. And it is likely that Horner is referring to those years, as he links the Briton’s potential farewell to that of Sebastian Vettel and the difficulties with the hybrid engine. Newey’s was evidently a real wish, because the road car promised by Mateschitz was actually realised. This is the Aston Martin Valkyrie, produced in 2021 and born from the cooperation between the British designer and Aston Martin designer Marek Reichman. It was Horner himself, as admitted by the team principal himself, who discussed the idea with Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer. They talked about it in a pub. Without that beer, perhaps, Newey would have been closer to Ferrari.