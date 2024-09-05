Soon it could become almost impossible to see a new Ferrari model under development on the roads around Maranello and Fiorano. This is because the Prancing Horse could build a new test track in the coming years next to the existing Fiorano circuit to be dedicated specifically to the development work of the new supercars. The project for the “Test Track” has been filed with the competent offices, with a first preliminary step but the first information about this new test track is already emerging.

The new circuit for Ferrari testing

Ferrari’s project would include a 2 km track that the Maranello brand would like to build in via Madonna del Sagrato, where the vaccination center was set up during Covid. After its decommissioning, the Cavallino would have evaluated the creation of a new space right there, next to the Fiorano track, to test future new models. The indiscretion was picked up by La Gazzetta di Modena, which explains how the 120 square meter area could be fully exploited, expanding it up to 128 square meters thanks to the shared border with the Fiorano track. The company in charge would be Dromo, which in the report it delivered illustrates what the characteristics of the future track should be, such as the presence of a banked curve to ensure that Ferrari drivers can test the cars at high and constant speeds but also the presence of a “straight, with zero transverse slope, of a minimum length of 500 metres, to be travelled at 100 kilometres per hour”. The project also includes the construction of a 1,000 square meter workshop and possible direct connections to the Fiorano track.