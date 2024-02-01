On the day in which there is constant talk of Lewis Hamilton's arrival in Ferrari starting from the 2025 season, for the Maranello car manufacturer it is also time to balance sheets. Those linked to the year that has just ended, 2023, with positive data from all points of view: the net profit was equal to 1.257 billionup 34% over the previous year, the annual Ebitda margin increased to 38.2%, and net revenues rose to 5.97 billion, 17.2% more than 2022.

Record growth

Extremely encouraging numbers and in some cases from primacy: if we think about net profit, for example, Ferrari had never before exceeded the 1 billion threshold; as for the annual EBITDA margin, however, also in this case we are faced with a record for the Prancing Horse. And to these already positive data we add another equally important one: that linked to deliveriesin 2023 equal to 13,663 units, growing by 3.3%.

Vigna's analysis

“2023 was a very successful year, during which we strengthened our brand through a series of milestones that are reflected in our financial results Without precedents – commented the CEO of Ferrari, Benedetto Vigna – We now have a very important year ahead of us for the execution of our industrial plan, which continues punctually along a carefully outlined path. The record results of 2023, the ambitions we have for 2024 and the exceptional visibility on our order book allow us to look with strengthened confidence at the high end of the 2026 targets”.