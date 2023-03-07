Don’t panic

“Bahrain will not change our season”. Frederic Vasseur, during the presentation of the Ferrari SF-23, underlined that the first weekend of the championship would not affect on the plans currently underway in Maranello on the 2023 single-seater. In 2022 Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz scored a dream brace (the only one of the season) also thanks to the knockout by Max Verstappen in the final race, but then the Dutch was the ruler of the season. Obviously Vasseur’s hope is to follow in the footsteps of last season, or to overturn what the ranking currently reads after the first act of 2023 which sees Verstappen challenge the ‘curse’ of the first race.

Updates coming soon

Ferrari has plans for updates already planned for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah and for the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, although The print today even indicate in Imola the appointment in which they will be ready. Frederic Vasseur said he has never seen a fast car in qualifying that isn’t fast in the race and for this reason he has full faith in the aerodynamic concept on which the SF-23 was built, which showed problems of youth in Bahrain in terms of set-up.

Soon to draw conclusions

In Sakhir, Red Bull and Aston Martin were undoubtedly the ‘promoted’ on the Bahrain circuit, while more than one alarm bell rang for Ferrari and Mercedes. Frederic Vasseur, however, wants to remain cool and lucid in analyzing a picture that could change perspective in two weeks in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia: “In the first part of the race we were closer to Red Bull than Aston Martin, but it’s the first race and no conclusions can be drawn. Mercedes will wake up soon and we don’t know what will happen next week in Jeddah.”the words of the Ferrari number one reported by today’s edition of the Spanish sports newspaper AS.

A power unit to analyze

Certainly in addition to thinking about the updates in Maranello we will have to investigate why Charles Leclerc was forced to retire. The fault seems to be of an electrical nature and the vibrations in a straight line caused by the extreme search to lighten the SF-23 could have led to consequences that did not emerge on the dynamic bench where, quoting Vasseur, no problems occurred even up to 7 thousand kilometers of use.