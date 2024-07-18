By Carlo Platella

Ferrari arrives in Hungary eager to redeem itself from the troubled weekend at Silverstone. The Prancing Horse sacrificed its preparation for the English weekend to carry out experiments on the Barcelona package, which exacerbated the rebounds in the fast corners – bouncing – that the SF-24 has suffered from since the beginning of the season. “I was complaining about bouncing even before the updates”says Carlos Sainz. Listening to the drivers of the Reds, the team seems to have understood the origin of the phenomenon and the strategies to contain it. The simulations predict improvements, the same ones that had warned about the risks associated with the updates.

The choices for Hungary

Initially, the hypothesis had spread that Ferrari could alternate the Spain package with the previous one from Imola depending on the characteristics of the track. Budapest for example, with its level asphalt and limited presence of high-speed corners, presents conditions less favorable to the triggering of bouncing, encouraging the team to climb the Barcelona surface. Conversely, the super-fast Spa could have pushed the Prancing Horse to return to the previous version.

The pilots, however, categorically deny this possibility. “Our goal is not to have different funds on different tracks.”comments Charles Leclerc to the press present at the circuit, including FormulaPassion. Carlos Sainz echoes him: “I don’t think this is the way a team should operate. The basic platform should be the same for every weekend. There shouldn’t be different funds based on the characteristics of the track.”

Leclerc has also not revealed which aerodynamic package Ferrari will use in Hungary: “We did our homework. In the last races we tried some extreme setups with me and they helped us understand better. During the weeks off we drew our conclusions and you will see them this weekend.” The Monegasque, however, underlined how Budapest is less convincing from the bouncing point of view, stating that “Spa will be more of a test for us”. The words suggest the return of the updated fund after the temporary shelving of Silverstone, with the desire to understand if the corrections studied will actually help contain the bouncing. The changes concern the suspension setup, but not only. “We already have a small update that should make things better”, reveals Sainz.

The medium-term plan

The two Prancing Horse drivers share the optimism that the data collected over the last month has led to a full understanding of the aerodynamic phenomena behind the triggering of bouncing. “I am confident that what we have learned in the last races will help us to do better in the future.”, says Leclerc. Confidence that has been shown in the past, but which is now confirmed by those same simulations that had anticipated the risks associated with the latest updates, which then actually materialized. “I am optimistic because the team had warned us that the new parts might cause more bouncing and so it was”reveals Sainz. “We acknowledged that it was a possibility and so it was, while now the simulations tell us that it should decrease.”

The lessons learned will guide the development of a new package of updates, likely expected between the end of August and the first half of September. Sainz continues: “I see Silverstone as an investment. We didn’t optimize the weekend, spending the first two free practices comparing the funds and giving up having a reference in our teammate to optimize the car’s potential. This is to be able to be faster in five or six races, when we will translate into the wind tunnel what we learned at Silverstone”.

Overcoming the need to experiment during free practice should help Ferrari improve performance in the immediate future, allowing them to now focus on finding the optimal set-up for the weekend. Leclerc concludes: “The most important thing is to have a clean weekend. Don’t be too extreme in the setup.so that I can understand how the car will behave in qualifying when I face a curve”. Words as always full of optimism those of the Ferrari duo, awaiting the verdict of the stopwatch.