Small setback for Ferrari in the test program of its new one hypercars. A prototype of the next hyper sports car from the Maranello company was in fact hit by a mechanical problem during a test session on the road: the images that appeared on social media show the car stopped on the side of the road with the four indicators activated, synonymous with something that didn’t work from a technical point of view. What exactly was the problem accused by this Ferrari hypercar prototype has not been announced, but we can see how the left front wheel of the car is far from in good condition.

However, the images show that the hypercar was later covered in a protective sheet, presumably before being taken back to headquarters for all the necessary checks. Whether it’s a mechanical problem or an accident, it still shouldn’t be about nothing to worry about: several users have in fact commented reiterating how “after all, it is still a prototype”or again “it’s called a prototype for this very reason, it is normal for problems to occur during the testing phase so that they never come back again in the form of the final product”.

Focusing instead on the model itself, it is most likely the hybrid heir to the LaFerrari, which the Prancing Horse should unveil in October next year. Recently a prototype, another, of the next Maranello hypercar was surprised in the road test phase, also in that case wearing a camouflage livery: the attention had been captured by an aerodynamic element also present on this last prototype affected from problems, that is an impressive rear wing, which is unclear whether or not Ferrari will confirm on the final production version of the model. The specifications of the powertrain remain unknown, although according to the latest rumors reported by Carscoops the car will be powered by a sort of turbocharged engine with technology inherited from both Formula 1 and the Le Mans Hypercar program.