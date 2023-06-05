A meager booty

Frederic Vasseur underlined in the press conference following the Spanish Grand Prix that Ferrari beat Aston Martin in Barcelona, which is true given that Carlos Sainz crossed the finish line ahead of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, but as the latter pointed out, Lawrence Stroll’s team overall collected more points than the Scuderia from Maranello because Charles Leclerc did not go beyond all ‘eleventh position after the start from the pit lane following the problems encountered in Qualifying which will have to be investigated in Maranello. Against the 10 points scored by Sainz alone, Mercedes brought 33 to Brackley by placing both Hamilton and Russell on the podium, with the latter starting 12th. A performance of a completely different weight than the one displayed by the Cavallino which certainly did not arouse triumphalistic headlines in the newspapers on newsstands today.

Deep red

The print for example, he does not hide his disappointment by titrating ‘Red Deep’. “Curtain down. The hopes, indeed, the expectations of Ferrari to improve performance, to be more constant, not to shine only in qualifying lasted for a few laps – reads the report by Stefano Mancini – Sainz’s Ferrari started from the front row, began to lose pace, fought as usual with the tires and crossed the finish line in fifth position 45″ behind, preceded by the Mercedes of Hamilton and Russell and the Red Bull of Perez . Worse went to Leclerc: 11th, not even a consolation point, bordering on dubbing. It is the end of illusions and promises. Maranello’s technicians waited for the seventh race of the year to put together a package of novelties which was supposed to solve the heavy deficits of the SF-23. But nothing has changed.”

‘A Drifting Horse’ is instead the title of The Rest of the Pug. “Another disappointment. Ferrari failed the appeal test. And more than any complaint from a fan, it is worth transcribing the words spoken by Charles Leclerc at the end of the Spanish Grand Prix. I am a monument to frustration – the incipit of the article signed by Leo Turrini – to worsen the Monegasque’s mood, there was also a misunderstanding with the engineers at the time of the last pit stop. Carletto expected them to put soft tires on them, instead they gave him the hard ones”.

The four report cards for Vasseur and Leclerc

The Turin-based newspaper did not spare even one in its report cards sound insufficiency to Charles Leclerc. Four the vote given to the Monegasque, an assessment justified by having disputed “A race without a soul, without a fight”. Same vote for Frederic Vasseur according to the Pug. “Well, is that all? – scoreboard – the updates produce a mysterious flop by Leclerc on Saturday and a race in which the eternal problems of the Reds just can’t find a solution”.