The Ferrari team has unveiled this Wednesday the design of the new SF21, a car in which the Spanish driver Carlos Sainz will debut in the Italian team, together with the Monegasque Charles Leclerc, and which has details in green, in maroon and which aims to give, at the engine level, a “definitive step” towards success in Formula 1.

If last year the Maranello team organized a spectacular ceremony at the Valli Theater in Reggio Emilia, the city where the tricolor of the Italian national flag was born, with orchestra, choir and ballet dancers, this year’s presentation was necessarily simpler in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The president of Ferrari, John Elkann, the director of the team, Mattia Binotto, and the mechanics insisted on the “responsibility” that comes with representing the Italian team and on their willingness to forge together with Carlos Sainz and Leclerc a group worthy of the memory of Enzo Ferrari, the founder of the “Prancing Horse”.

Head on. This is what the new Ferrari looks like. AFP photo

Binotto was the first to unveil the details of the new car, which evolves from its predecessor. “The SF21 is born out of last year’s car and we have tried to improve all its areas, where possible, in aerodynamics, completely new power unit,” he said.

With a new power unit, the 065/6, they hope to take a step forward in the 2021 World Championship. With more thermal efficiency, they expressed that it will allow them to gain a tenth of a second per lap, a job in the turbo compressor and a superior energy recovery. “We hope to be a tenth faster per lap. It is a team effort and together with Shell. We have put a lot of energy into this project,” admitted Binotto.

In the rear area, the mechanics built a new derailleur and some new suspensions, in addition to providing improvements in the cooling system. Little changed, as a counterpart, in the previous area, where the chassis and suspensions are the same as the SF1000.

The heads of the Formula 1 team: Gianmaria Fulgenzi, Laurent Mekies, Mattia Binotto, Enrico Gualtieri and Enrico Cardile. AFP photo

Ferrari Racing Director Laurent Mekies remarked that they will try to improve on the poor results of 2020, with Charles Leclerc eighth and Sebastian Vettel, thirteenth. “The 2021 season starts from learning the lessons of 2020, a difficult campaign,” he acknowledged. “The last World Cup was a tough test, we had to improve in the areas where we were not strong. We have to get the most out of the car, and act as a solid team,” he reiterated.

However, he explained that he trusts Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, a newcomer to the team, to improve. “We can have a good start to the season with Sainz and Leclerc on board. Their enthusiasm, their complicity, will be key when we take a definitive step towards a better future at Ferrari in 2021,” he predicted.

Visually, the SF21 features a garnet colored rear area, inspired by the first Ferrari, the 125S from 1947, a car from which the legend of the Italian team originated. Ferrari had already used this color last year on the occasion of the Mugello GP, to celebrate the 1000 races of its team.

In addition, the Scudería put the tricolor of the Italian flag, green, white and red, on the front next to the Ferrari shield.

Green and garnet details. On the outside, the new image of the Ferrari. AFP photo

“We weren’t expecting the color green, huh? The car is nice, and it’s waiting for us. Tomorrow we will be able to do about ten laps more or less with the SF21, a first test. And on Friday we will start the test in earnest, to prepare for the World Cup, “said Sainz.

Beside him, Leclerc compared the SF21 to last year’s car, the SF1000. “I love it. I like the car, I like the color, which seems a bit darker than last year. And I will get used to green,” he said.

Both are in Bahrain for this weekend’s pre-season testing at the circuit where the World Cup will begin on March 28.

With information from EFE and DPA