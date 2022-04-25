“Did the news benefit us? They certainly didn’t put us at a disadvantage “. Like this Christian Horner he dribbled the question on the impact of the updates brought by Red Bull on the RB18 at the Imola Grand Prix in which the car available to Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez was lighter thanks to a bottom made with less heavy materials, with obvious advantages in terms of tire management and consumption as emerged on the Santerno circuit both in the Sprint and in the actual Grand Prix.

Also Max Verstappen at the press conference he did not want to overbalance the actual step forward of the RB18 on the occasion of the Imola weekend: “It is difficult to quantify our improvement and it is not even easy to establish whether there have actually been any obvious benefits because the weekend was really crazy both for the format and for the weather. It could also simply be a particularly good set-up on our part for this track, just as Ferrari was perfect in Australia where we struggled a lot. Here, in terms of tire degradation, the situation has been reversed, but in Miami it could be Ferrari that has the advantage again ”.

Pretactic or not by Red Bull Charles Leclerc has repeatedly stressed that in Maranello we must work to respond to the pace of Red Bull in the development of the car, a characteristic of the Milton Keynes team that team principal Mattia Binotto has always remarked during interviews, which is why he has always identified in the Red Bull is not only Ferrari’s opponent in this 2022, but also the real favorite for the final victory. Binotto to the microphones of Sky Sport F1 ahead of Miami he talked about updates to adapt to the Florida circuit, a first for the Circus, while in Barcelona there will be a more substantial package as usual for all the teams.

As explained yesterday evening by Mattia Binotto at a press conference in view of the first trip to the Americas, Ferrari has prepared a new rear wing with the aim of gaining aerodynamic efficiency, i.e. reducing drag in order to compete with the speed peaks of the Red Bull, which when it exceeds 260 km / h at the moment makes a big difference compared to the F1-75. The other corrective measures will concern the fund area to limit the porpoising phenomenonthe jumps on the straight for now minimized by Leclerc, but in any case not to be underestimated.