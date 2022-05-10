As we summarized yesterday, Ferrari and the customer teams – Alfa Romeo and Haas – have already all introduced starting from the Miami Grand Prix the second seasonal power unit at the fifth round of the 23 scheduled. The power units ‘1’ will be used in free practice on Friday so as not to burden too much mileage on the power units ‘2’, which have not been equipped with the planned starting hybrid update, a step forward that has been postponed. the introduction of the third seasonal specification provided for by the regulation.

The fact that Ferrari and the customer teams ‘spent’ the 2 power units so relatively early, however, according to some Mercedes engineers joined by the German head Auto Motor und Sport it will make it practically impossible for Ferrari, Haas and Alfa Romeo to avoid introducing extra engines beyond the three required by law. For Leclerc, Sainz, Bottas, Zhou, Schumacher and Magnussen, therefore, penalties are expected to be served on the starting grid later in the season, an eventuality not so problematic given that Mercedes in the final 2021 introduced new engines in a systematic way. going one lap away from winning the Drivers ‘title as well as the Constructors’ title.

According to what was reported by the authoritative journalist Michael Schmidt who reached Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto, the potential of the ‘Superfast’ power unit built in Maranello is higher than that currently used and it will be released as soon as there is certainty that the specimens do not risk breaking within 4000-5000 kilometers. Ferrari started the season aware that it could face reliability problems and what emerged on the Sainz power unit already replaced at Imola led to an acceleration of the introduction of power unit 2 on the entire Ferrari motorized platoon.

If the Ferrari-powered cars – the second part of the competition – will have to face penalties due to the power units, at Red Bull, as underlined yesterday, the fact that Max Verstappen is already using the third gearbox of the four granted this season worries. So let’s get ready to mixed and unconventional starting grids sooner than one might expect, even if with the freezing of the power units it was more than legitimate to expect risks from the manufacturers for not having the regret of having left potential unexpressed for four years.