“We are working on reliability and managing it, also because it will have to be resolved definitively for next season. Some changes cannot be implemented in a few weeks. However, this does not mean that it will not be managed this season ”. This is how team principal Mattia Binotto spoke about the reliability of the Ferrari power units during the final press conference held at the end of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Previously, after the Paul Ricard stage, the number one on the wall of the Scuderia di Maranello had pointed out that manage reliability in any case it means getting on track on Sunday with the awareness of crossing the finish line without running into stops that have already stopped Charles Leclerc in Spain and Baku, while Carlos Sainz had to surrender to the knockout of the engine in Austria. For now, the Monegasque has started from the bottom of the starting grid in Canada in Montreal, a weekend in which he introduced two new power units to recreate a private fleet of units that have experienced problems in Barcelona and Azerbaijan, while Carlos Sainz in France has course in comeback due to the introduction of the fourth power unit (Leclerc has already reached five).

On the horizon there are new Sundays with penalties on the agenda at Ferrari, also because on September 1, the power units will be definitively frozen also as regards the hybrid part and therefore to make the updated component debut at the level of electrical elements (MGU-K in particular) it will be automatic to discount five penalty positions on the starting grid for each new element introduced (and no longer 10 for each element as on the occasion of the Canada since from the second extra component onwards the penalties are halved from 10 to 5 positions).

According to what our editorial staff gathered there are two weekends in which Ferrari has already planned the use of a new power unit for Charles Leclerc and consequently a retreat on the starting grid. This will happen in Spa at the resumption of hostilities and in Austin in the United States on the occasion of the fourth last round of the season and it cannot be ruled out that from two penalties it is possible to pass to three. At the moment the two weekends on the agenda are practically equidistant since there are still nine races on the calendar. Depending on the number of new elements that will be introduced, Leclerc could serve from 5 to 20 penalty positions on the starting grid. It is highly probable that the component that will be changed regularly will be the thermal engine, the ICE, the mileage of these elements, in fact, will be managed as much as possible to contain two Sundays in comeback on tracks where overtaking is certainly not a problem as both Spa and Circuit of the Americas have long straights and numerous overtaking opportunities.