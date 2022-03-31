Say that Martin Solveig he was delighted to be able to drive a Ferrari Portofino M is an understatement. The deejay, French record producer and singer, one of the most famous in the world of those specializing in house music, had in fact the opportunity to personally test the Modified version of the Spider 2+ from the Maranello house, which compared to the standard version of the Portofino can count on a double clutch gearbox and eight ratios and the five-position Manettinoan absolute novelty for the open Gran Turismo cars of the Maranello company.

“I’m here, under the scorching Ibiza sun, for film the meeting between me and my favorite carthe Ferrari Portofino M – Martin Solveig told the official social channels of the Prancing Horse – My favorite part of the shoot was when I had to drive just behind the car that was shooting: I had to stay really close to the car so that the technicians could shoot in the best possible way, making sure they didn’t hit the Ferrari. . It was a good challenge, but also a lot of fun, I liked it a lot ”. The French deejay spoke clearly of one “Crazy experience, the best of my life behind the wheel of a caras my stupid smile probably tells “. Martin Solveig finally thanked Ferrari for making him realize the dream he has had in his drawer since he was a kid.

Without a doubt, driving a Ferrari Portofino M is one of the most exhilarating driving experiences for an enthusiast. Thanks also to high performance emanating from the engine, which is part of the V8 turbo family that won the International Engine of the Year award for four consecutive years. It is capable of delivering 620hp of maximum power, 20hp more than the standard Portofino, thanks to camshaft profiles and the introduction of a speed sensor on the turbo, aimed at measuring the revolutions of the turbine. Furthermore, in the exhaust system, the new particulate filter makes it possible to comply with the Euro 6D regulation without compromising driving pleasure.