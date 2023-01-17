The hacker collective led by Sam Curry has published a detailed section on its blog which talks about a cyber attack carried out to try to highlight the weaknesses and weaknesses of over 7 car manufacturers. The attempt by IT experts was carried out precisely to try to signal to the brands what problems could be related to possible flaws in Cyber ​​Security, with hackers who in some cases even managed to control some cars remotely. To be involved despite themselves in this unusual experiment Hyundai, KiaGenesis, Honda, Infiniti, nissanAcura, Mercedes, BMW, Rolls-RoyceFerraris, Fords, Porsches, Toyota and Jaguar Land Rover.

The will of the collective would have been precisely that of alert automakers of these flaws, inviting them to fix vulnerabilities to avoid future problems in a world where the car is increasingly connected. Therefore, no criminal intent but only the desire to highlight how Cyber ​​Security is becoming increasingly central in the automotive sector and must be followed carefully. Going more specifically, the hackers led by Sam Curry have managed, for example, to hack some Hyundai and Genesis vehicles, remotely activating the engine or the lights, or even managing to sound the horn. For Porsche, on the other hand, computer experts managed to intercept the GPS position of a series of cars in real time, also managing to access a series of personal information relating to the owners.

As reported by Automotive News Europethe hackers would have even managed to hack some web pages of Ferrari contending personal data of owners, being able to view the home addresses of the buyers of the Cavallino. Each of the flaws was promptly reported to every single brand that proceeded to fix it, thus also highlighting the success of this test which made it possible to prevent these vulnerabilities from being used for other purposes in the future.