SF-23 and F1-75 protagonists in Barcelona

There Scuderia Ferrari has replenished its ranks with regards to the 'bench' of drivers ready to take over should the owners Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz be unavailable in one or more race weekends.

Oliver Bearmanexpected protagonist in F2 after his excellent debut in 2023 (his Prema boxmate will be the Italian hope Andrea Kimi Antonelli), will be reserve driver like Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Shwartzman, who are Ferrari drivers in the WEC, championship which over 8 events includes five overlaps with F1. Arthur Leclercinstead, he will be a development pilot together with Antonio Fuoco and Davide Rigon.

In the official press release through which the Maranello Scuderia released these news there is also the announcement that next week Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will be on track in Barcelona with the SF-23 and the F1-75 for a test session dedicated to Pirelli. “Oliver and Arthur will have the chance to get into the car and start clocking up the kilometers as Scuderia drivers as early as next week – we read in the press release – the team will in fact be busy for three days at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for a test session in collaboration with Pirelli. On the 29th and 30th the starters, Charles and Carlos will be available to the sole tire supplier for some tests behind the wheel of last year's SF23. On the 29th, alongside them, in the 2022 F1-75, there will be Arthur Leclerc, making his absolute debut in a Formula 1 car, while on the 31st, Oliver Bearman will be driving alone in that same single-seater. On Tuesday 30th Leclerc and Sainz will alternate between the SF23 and the F1-75″.