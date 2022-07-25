The French Grand Prix was very bitter for Ferrari, with the Cavallino team seeing a possible victory vanish due to themistake made by Charles Leclerc while he was in command of the race. If the Monegasque’s Sunday was to be forgotten, the day of his teammate was of a completely different nature, Carlos Sainz. In fact, the Iberian probably played his best GP of the season, climbing from the 19th starting square to the fifth. Indeed, without a penalty of five seconds for unsafe release and with a better race strategy on the part of the wall, the # 55 of the red could have fought for a place on the podium, even harpooned for a few laps during the race.

One of the decisive elements of the race held on the Paul Ricard circuit was the hot, with the air temperature that sailed well above 30 ° C and that of the runway that touched 60 ° C. However, the Spaniard from Ferrari was the one who wanted to challenge the torrid weather to try and gain an advantage in terms of performance. Interviewed by Sky Sport F1 at the end of the race, in fact, Sainz confessed that he had deliberately given up having a water bottle mounted on his car to succeed and reduce the weight of his F1-75 by a few grams. An extreme strategy that, according to Sainz, could have benefited him by a few tenths.

“I didn’t drink. We are overweight [con la macchina] and I decided not to have a bottle – revealed the Madrid – I don’t sweat a lot and I prefer to be that 10th fastest. It was hot. Very hot. With the hard it was difficult to overtake but then with the medium I got to the podium “. Lewis Hamilton found himself in a situation similar to Sainz’s. However, the Englishman was unable to drink due to a technical problem on his Mercedes that did not allow him to hydrate during the entire Grand Prix.