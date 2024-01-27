Arthur working for Charles

The group of drivers is expanding Scuderia Ferrari who support the owners Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz throughout the championship. Starting from this season, in fact, the number of Reserve and Development Drivers is growing.

Reserve Driver. In the role of Reserve Driver, i.e. the driver ready to take over if one of the owners is unable to get on the track, Oliver Bearman, driver of the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy involved in Formula 2 with the Prema team, will join the confirmed Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Shwartzman, who will also be competing in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) with the Ferrari 499 P numbers #51 and #83 respectively.

Development Drivers. In the role of Development Driver, i.e. that of a driver mostly engaged in the simulator, dedicated to the development of the car both from the point of view of set-ups and updates during the season, Arthur Leclerc makes his debut and joins the confirmed Antonio Fuoco and Davide Rigon. The Monegasque will also be involved on the track in the Italian Gran Turismo championship with the Ferrari 296 GT3 of Scuderia Baldini 27, like Antonio and Davide, who will compete in the WEC respectively in the Hypercar class, with the 499P number 50, and in the LMGT3 category, with the Ferrari 296 GT3 of the Vista AF Corse team.

Immediately in the car. Oliver and Arthur will have the chance to get into the car and start clocking up the kilometers as Scuderia drivers as early as next week. The team will in fact be busy for three days at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for a test session in collaboration with Pirelli. On the 29th and 30th the owners, Charles and Carlos, will be available to the sole tire supplier for some tests at the wheel of last year's SF23. On the 29th, alongside them, in the 2022 F1-75, there will be Arthur Leclerc, making his absolute debut in a Formula 1 car, while on the 31st, Oliver Bearman will be driving alone in that same single-seater. On Tuesday 30th Leclerc and Sainz will alternate between the SF23 and the F1-75.