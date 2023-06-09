Ferrari domination in the Hyperpole

Two space time trials to take the entire front row of the 24 Hours of Le Mans by pulling away rivals with stellar gaps. 50 years after the last participation of the queen of endurance races Ferrari with the two 499Ps made its voice in the Hyperpole. Antonio Fuoco even went under the 3’23” barrier despite the traffic in the third sector, Alessandro Pier Guidi instead had his best time canceled due to failure to respect the track-limits, but this did not prevent him from conquering the second position for an all-red front row that will surely be admired with pride by the top management of the Prancing Horse starting with president John Elkann. Below are the words of the protagonists.

The words of Antonello Coletta

“We are very happy with this result which comes fifty years after our previous participation in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the top class. This evening after Hyperpole we enjoy a fantastic moment which is the fruit of an exceptional job: from tomorrow we will think about the race which will be long, and where various factors, first and foremost reliability, could prove to be decisive. I thank the entire team, from the technicians to the mechanics to the sports and commercial areas. The great effort made by everyone has allowed us to find ourselves where we are less than a year from the first shakedown of our 499P”.

The words of Antonio Fire

“Achieving pole position in this race which marks Ferrari’s return to the main endurance class, in the most famous race, is something special. I think the whole team has done something fantastic allowing our two Hypercars to conquer the front row. Now we are enjoying this moment, we all deserve it, but we are aware that we have a long and complicated race ahead of us. We will have to stay very focused and give our best.”

The words of Alessandro Pier Guidi

“As a team I think there was no better way to get back to Le Mans. Getting a front row in red repays all of us for the great work done in the last year, without stopping and always remaining focused on our goals. My first attempt went very well, while in the second I encountered some traffic and the lap wasn’t perfect to try and improve my time”.