Ferrari one-two in qualifying

The Ferrari 499P dominated the Qualifying of the 6 Hours of COTA. Antonio Giovinazzi took the #51 to pole position ahead of Robert Kubica’s #83, fifth place for the #50 driven by Antonio Fuoco, the car that is most in the running for the title. Here are their statements.

Antonio Giovinazzi: “We finally managed to get the first pole for the 499P number 51, given that after the one that slipped away at Spa in 2023, there was still some regret. We were strong and determined all weekend starting from free practice 1 and in Hyperpole it was essential to continue in this way. Thanks to everyone at the team and my teammates. A 6-hour race awaits us which will not be easy at all, but we are confident and want to confirm that we are fighting for a great result”.

Anthony Fire: “Hyperpole was more difficult than qualifying, but so far the feeling with the 499P has been very good here at COTA and I am confident. Now we focus on the race and try to do our best. The 6 Hours will be long and the conditions can vary a lot during the race so we will have to be good at not making any mistakes”.