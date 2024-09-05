The new organizational chart of the Scuderia

After the victory in the home GP in Monza with Charles Leclerc, the long-awaited officialization of the new technical organization of Ferrari has arrived, an organization in which the former technical director Enrico Cardile has left, having accepted the offer from Aston Martin and which he will soon join. Loic Serra coming from Mercedes.

The ‘top guy’ snatched by Frederic Vasseur in 2023 from the team led by Toto Wolff will be the Technical Director Chassis of Scuderia Ferrari. Below Serra there will be the divisions Chassis Project Engineering (entrusted to Fabio Montecchi), Vehicle Performance (entrusted to Marco Adurno), Aerodynamics (entrusted to Diego Tondi), Track Engineering (entrusted to Matteo Togninalli) and Chassis Operations (entrusted to Diego Ioverno who will also remain Sporting Director).

This is the official note released by Ferrari: “Scuderia Ferrari HP announces that it has entrusted the role of Technical Director Chassis at Loic Serra. The French technician born in 1972, as previously announced, will join the team starting from October 1st. In this new role, Loic will report directly to the Team Principal, Fred Vasseur. The Chassis Project Engineering divisions, entrusted to Fabio Montague; Vehicle Performance, entrusted to Marco Adurno; Aerodynamics, entrusted to Diego Tondi; Track Engineering, entrusted to Matthew Togninalli and Chassis Operations, entrusted to Diego Iovernowho also maintains the position of Sporting Director. The role of Technical Director Power Unit continues to be entrusted to Henry Gualtieriwho reports directly to Fred Vasseur”.