Ferrari, Cardile’s resignation is official

Henry Cardile as of today he is no longer the technical director of Chassis and Aerodynamics of Ferrari. The Scuderia of Maranello announced his resignation a few minutes ago with a press release.

“Scuderia Ferrari announces that Enrico Cardile leaves the company and with it the position of Technical Director of the Chassis AreaThe engineer, who has been with Ferrari for almost two decades, he submitted his resignation and therefore, with immediate effect, the Chassis Area is entrusted ad interim to Team Principal Frederic Vasseur. Thanks from all of Scuderia Ferrari HP to Enrico Cardile for his many years of constant commitment“.

Adrian’s possible arrival Newey at Ferrari (the Maranello team has always been in pole position but it will obviously be the British who decides) they pushed Aston Martin to present an offer to Cardile with the intention of reorganising the team and making it competitive for 2026 with the Honda power units, and at the same time he may have convinced the engineer to accept it, avoiding a cumbersome presence like that of the designer (in case he says yes to Ferrari).

Cardile’s departure had been in the air for several weeks: the 49-year-old, as we anticipated, should go to Aston Martin. The engineer thus closes a 19-year experience in Maranello, which began in 2005: he began by working in endurance cars, then – in the horizontal organization desired by Sergio Marchionne – he landed in Formula 1 in 2016. For the Scuderia he was first Head Aero Development, then Vehicle Project Manager, Head of Aerodynamics and Vehicle Project Manager, until reaching the top of the newly formed Chassis Area in 2021 and becoming Chassis and Aerodynamics technical director in 2023.