Ferrari surprised by McLaren

Sergio Perez, as often happened in this beginning of 2023, failed to pass Q1 in mixed asphalt conditions, and the Mexican’s exclusion was already a ‘window’ that opened for Red Bull’s rivals in this Qualifying . The other arrow of the Milton Keynes stable, Max Verstappen, did not fail by hitting the fifth consecutive pole position, but the news is in the two identical cars that followed the Dutchman from Red Bull in the standings: neither Ferrari, nor Mercedes, nor Aston Martin, but the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Vasseur and the adrenaline of these Qualifications

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 he began by underlining how exciting Qualifying was for the public today at Silverstone on an ever-changing track: “All in all I think Qualifying was fantasticwhich is good for F1.”

Mixed feelings about Ferrari’s performance

“From our part there are mixed feelings, because on the one hand we are ahead of our direct rivals such as Aston Martin and Mercedes, and this is positive, but we are also frustrated because I think there was room to get a better result and we weren’t able to put everything together in Q3, but it went Like this. It was a chaotic session for everyone, and we will have to make the most of the fourth and fifth starting positions in tomorrow’s race. It wasn’t easy to manage the tires because the weather forecast wasn’t very clear, and we never knew whether to put a new set at the start or at the end. We arrived in Q3 with just one set of softs, which wasn’t the ideal situation, but that’s how it went and I think it was the same for everyone. I think it was a good session overall, but we weren’t able to put everything together because finishing further forward was possible.”

A race to be discovered

Looking to tomorrow, Vasseur highlighted that tire degradation and pace are still a big unknown, also because Charles Leclerc was unable to ride in FP2 due to an electrical problem that forced him to miss the entire session: “We don’t have a clear picture of race pace, why Charles did not shoot and we did some laps on the softs with Carlos which certainly won’t be the most used tires tomorrow, so the story will be different. When you start from the top five you always have to be ambitious in view of the race”concluded the number one on the Ferrari wall.