Ferrari, not everything should be thrown away: the aspects to work on for 2024

No second place in the Constructors, and Carlos Sainz who from potential fourth became sixth in the Drivers’ standings. For Ferrari the F1 World Championship did not end as its fans hoped, even if overtaking Mercedes with the frightening gap that everyone has taken from Red Bull would have been little consolation. It wasn’t the year they hoped for in Maranello, there’s no doubt about that. Mistakes were made upstream, when designing the SF-23, and downstream when the single-seater was sent onto the track.