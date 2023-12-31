A fundamental tool

Without the possibility of being able to take to the track continuously over the course of a season, with the exception of the very few kilometers available on filming days, the simulator becomes a crucial tool for F1 teams to prepare for the race weekends. Ferrari has been the subject of criticism on some occasions following disappointing weekends presented by team principal Frederic Vasseur underlining of “having prepared perfectly on the simulator”.

The track, however, still remains the supreme judge above the simulation tools, which in the case of Ferrari, in any case, fully satisfy the technicians of the Scuderia di Maranello. The technical director of the Rossa highlights this aspect, Enrico Cardile: “I am satisfied with the level of correlation we have achieved, whether it is CFD, wind tunnel or driving simulator – the words of Cardile interviewed by the German newspaper Auto Motor und Sport – and Sprint weekends, when you only have an hour to prepare the car, prove it. It depends much more on preparation, which is the result of simulations. We recognize that we have better average performance on sprint weekends than other teams. It is one of our strengths.”

In fact in Baku for the first weekend Sprint Ferrari obtained two pole positions and as many podiums with Charles Leclerc, who also reached the podium again in Austria, the second 'Sprint' weekend of 2023. In the third, in Belgium, the Monegasque confirmed his position in the top-3 under the checkered flag.

Regarding the growth and development of the car during the season to be carried out through the simulation tools once problems have been encountered, Cardile emphasized the fact that the difficulty is to ask the simulator the right questions: “The hardest part is finding a solution to the problems that arise. If you ask the right questions to the tool, you will get the right answers. Since this is a laboratory test, you need to test for the right things. The same things that happen in reality.”